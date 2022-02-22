canada moves to make asset freezing under emergencies act permanent & their justice minister says trump supporters should worry about having their bank accounts frozen

Canada has moved to make the asset freezing part of its Emergencies Act, which was used to target supporters of the Freedom Convoy protests, a permanent fixture.

In order to stop what the Trudeau regime referred to as “illegal blockades,” the government threatened to freeze the bank accounts of demonstrators and anyone who donated money to them.

Under the Emergencies Act, bank are required to freeze accounts without a court order, while all crowdfunding platforms and payment providers are mandated to provide information to FINTRAC (Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada).

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announced that many of the measures imposed ‘temporarily’ to deal with the protesters (after they had been suitably demonized as violent extremists) will now become permanent.

Trudeau’s deputy, Chrystia Freeland, who is also a director of Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum, says she plans to make her emergency powers permanent. pic.twitter.com/g8JTCwzmqX — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 19, 2022

“We used all the tools that we had prior to the invocation of the Emergencies Act and we determined we needed some additional tools,” Freeland announced

“Some of those tools we will be putting forward measures to put those tools permanently in place. The authorities of FINTRAC, I believe, do need to be expanded to cover crowdsourcing platforms and payment platforms,” she added.

Meanwhile, as we previously highlighted, such measures are likely to exclude protected classes (basically anyone who isn’t a native Canadian or white), with groups such as immigrants and refugees enjoying an exemption.

Canada’s Justice Minister Says Trump Supporters Should Worry About Having Their Bank Accounts Frozen

Canada’s Justice Minister David Lametti says Trump supporters who donated money to the Canadian Freedom Convoy should “be worried” about having their bank accounts frozen.

Lametti made the obscene comment during an interview with CTV after he compared someone financially supporting the truckers to funding a terrorist movement.

“You just compared people who may have donated to this to the same people who maybe are funding a terrorist,” the reporter stated. “I just want to be clear here, sir. A lot of folks say, ‘Look, I just don’t like your jjab mandates and I donated to this, now it’s illegal, should I be worried that the bank can freeze my account?’ What’s your answer to that?”

“Well, I think if you are a member of a pro-Trump movement who’s donating hundreds of thousands of dollars and millions of dollars to this kind of thing, they oughta be worried,” responded Lametti.

SHOCK: Trudeau’s justice minister says that being “pro-Trump” is a factor that will decide if your bank account is seized under their Emergency Orders. https://t.co/Ez5GPgvup1 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 17, 2022

Earlier this week, the Trudeau regime warned that anyone who supported or donated to the Freedom Convoy protest could have their bank account frozen under an emergency powers law.

“This is about following the money. This is about stopping the financing of these illegal blockades,” Trudeau’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said during a press conference on Monday. “We are today serving notice if your truck is being used in these illegal blockades your corporate accounts will be frozen.”

Lametti also threatened the truckers, who are protesting against jjab mandates, with the loss of their licenses if they continued to participate in the demonstration.

Trudeau's Justice Minister, David Lametti, warns truck owners involved in the convoy protest that “you may now actually lose your trucking licence”. See our coverage at https://t.co/DEN7zzSz9G pic.twitter.com/dwou2oRB2C — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 17, 2022

The Canadian government’s demonization of the trucker protest as an extremist movement incited the GiveSendGo hack, which revealed the names of 90,000 people who donated to the Freedom Convoy.

This was then ruthlessly exploited by media outlets like the CBC and the Washington Post, which have spent the last few days identifying and harassing people on the leaked list who donated.

As we highlighted earlier, even far-left Congresswoman Ilhan Omar spoke out against the practice, calling it “unconscionable.”

