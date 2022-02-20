Epstein Associate Jean-Luc Brunel Found Hanged in Prison

Former model agency boss accused of rape and suspected of trafficking minors has been found dead in prison. #JeanLucBrunelDidntKillHimself

From The Guardian:

“The former boss of a French model agency accused of rape and under investigation on suspicion of supplying underage girls to the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead in prison. The body of Jean-Luc Brunel, 75, was reportedly found hanging in his cell in the early hours of Saturday. The French prosecutors’ office confirmed the report and said an inquiry had been opened into the exact cause of death, but early indications pointed to suicide.”

Journalist Derrick Broze checks in for a quick update on the latest death in the Epstein Network. Watch below:

