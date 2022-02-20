jean luc brunel (right) with jeffrey epstein (centre) and girlfriend ghislaine maxwell, on epstein's private jet the ‘lolita express’
Epstein Associate Jean-Luc Brunel Found Hanged in Prison

Former model agency boss accused of rape and suspected of trafficking minors has been found dead in prison. #JeanLucBrunelDidntKillHimself

Jean-Luc Brunel (right) with Jeffrey Epstein (centre) and girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, on Epstein’s private jet the ‘Lolita Express’. Photograph: Shutterstock.

From The Guardian:

“The former boss of a French model agency accused of rape and under investigation on suspicion of supplying underage girls to the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead in prison. The body of Jean-Luc Brunel, 75, was reportedly found hanging in his cell in the early hours of Saturday. The French prosecutors’ office confirmed the report and said an inquiry had been opened into the exact cause of death, but early indications pointed to suicide.”

Journalist Derrick Broze checks in for a quick update on the latest death in the Epstein Network. Watch below:

Also read: Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Banker At Deutsche & Citi Also Found Swinging From A Rope.

Is Jeffrey Epstein Still Alive? Judge Demands Answers After Millions of Dollars Flood Into His Dormant Offshore Bank in the Virgin Islands.

Canada’s Jeffrey Epstein: Peter Nygard And the Fashion to Sexual Assault Pipeline.

Sources: TheConsciousResistance.com; VoluntaryTube.com / References: Jean-Luc Brunel, held on suspicion of supplying girls to Epstein, found hanged60 Minutes – American Girls In Paris (1988);

