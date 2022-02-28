FEMA: In Case of Nuclear Explosion, Maintain Social Distancing and Wear a Mask

The US government has a long history of fun and interesting advice when it comes to imminent death:

Now, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, has issued updated guidance to its “Nuclear Explosion” readiness public awareness website, which includes tips to avoid Covid!

“A nuclear explosion may occur with or without a few minutes warning,” reads the page, which was updated on Friday.

“Fallout is most dangerous in the first few hours after the detonation when it is giving off the highest levels of radiation. It takes time for fallout to arrive back to ground level, often more than 15 minutes for areas outside of the immediate blast damage zones.

FEMA recommends the following steps to prevent ‘significant radiation exposure,’ which include “Try to maintain a distance of at least six feet between yourself and people who are not part of your household,” and “If possible, wear a mask if you’re sheltering with people who are not part of your household.”

What’s more, “If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and let the operator know if you have, or think you might have, Covid-19. If you can, put on a mask before help arrives.”

“Many people already feel fear and anxiety about the coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19). The threat of nuclear explosion can add additional stress.”

Hazards related to nuclear explosions include:

Bright FLASH can cause temporary blindness for less than a minute.

can cause temporary blindness for less than a minute. BLAST WAVE can cause death, injury, and damage to structures several miles out from the blast.

can cause death, injury, and damage to structures several miles out from the blast. RADIATION can damage cells of the body. Large exposures can cause radiation sickness.

can damage cells of the body. Large exposures can cause radiation sickness. FIRE AND HEAT can cause death, burn injuries, and damage to structures several miles out.

can cause death, burn injuries, and damage to structures several miles out. ELECTROMAGNETIC PULSE (EMP) can damage electrical power equipment and electronics several miles out from the detonation and cause temporary disruptions further out.

FALLOUT is radioactive, visible dirt and debris raining down from several miles up that can cause sickness to those who are outside.

FEMA also says you have 10 minutes after the shock wave passes to find the “nearest, best shelter location” if you’re outdoors when a nuke goes off, as radiation levels are the highest immediately after the fallout arrives.

But whatever you do, remember to wear your mask and practice social distancing while you hopefully avoid a painful cancerous death.

