how world economic forum infiltrates governments and installs its members as leaders

Maajid Nawaz, a British activist and radio broadcaster, seemed to startle Joe Rogan, a mega-star podcaster, as he outlined how Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum (WEF) is penetrating world governments to put its own members as leaders to establish a global “checkpoint society” in a Saturday discussion.

Nawaz, the founding head of Quilliam, a think tank dedicated to combating Islamist extremism, told Rogan in a three-hour interview broadcast Saturday that the WEF has planted its members in national leadership positions around the world to pursue the organization’s vast authoritarian goal.

Nawaz said the WEF has worked on “embedding people in government who are subscribed to” the Great Reset agenda, attempting to explain that government leaders around the world have started pulling COVID-19 mandates and constraints while keeping in place an apparatus of digital tracking and identification that shapes the embryonic phases of a digital social credit rating.

🚨MUST WATCH: Maajid Nawaz leaves Joe Rogan speechless by explaining how the World Economic Forum (WEF) is infiltrating governments around the world. pic.twitter.com/qSHFQV75Up — Culture War Resource (@CltrWarResource) February 20, 2022

“That’s what they say,” Nawaz added, pointing out that the World Economic Forum’s webpage explains the so-called Great Reset, whose proponents have notoriously claimed that by 2030, humans will “own nothing and be happy.”

Schwab explicitly claimed that the COVID-19 reaction must be used to “revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions” in a 2020 book named “Covid-19: The Great Reset.”

Nawaz went on to explain that in 2017, Schwab predicted that the WEF’s “young global leaders” will “penetrate” world leaders’ cabinets.

“So we penetrate the cabinets”. Here is Klaus Schwab in 2017 discussing how the WEF have penetrated governments with its young global leaders – like Justin Trudeau.pic.twitter.com/07M6LDPHot — James Melville (@JamesMelville) February 1, 2022

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, French President Emmanuel Macron, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, Microsoft founder Billy Boy, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg are some of the participants of the WEF’s Forum of Young Global Leaders.

Blair tried to create an ID system during the Iraq war, and now is publicly pushing toward digital IDs in the post-COVID age, according to Nawaz.

The World Economic Forum has made it clear that it is interested in creating an universal digital ID system.

“So this is going to be this never-ending process to slowly move the goal posts,” Rogan surmised.

“Towards more and more authoritarianism,” Nawaz added. “Checkpoint society. It’s all there. They’ve told us this.”

Reference: GreatGameIndia.com