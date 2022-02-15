All too often, the American citizens and the rest of the world at large put so much faith in mainstream media that they are led into dangerous and deadly situations — based entirely on lies. One glaring and extremely relevant instance is how the corporate media became a parroting organization for the lies leading up to the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

“Intelligence gathered by this and other governments leaves no doubt that the Iraq regime continues to possess and conceal some of the most lethal weapons ever devised,” then-president George Bush asserted in a public address on March 17, 2003. “This regime has already used weapons of mass destruction against Iraq’s neighbors and against Iraq’s people.”

Bush’s assertions were questioned by not only human rights experts, but by U.N. weapons inspectors and countless others — so shortly after the U.S. invaded the sovereign nation, the New York Times took up the slack to fill in the appropriate casus belli.

Nearly two decades after hundreds of thousands of innocent people were slaughtered in the conflict created by the United States, the world knows — there were never any weapons of mass destruction.

While the US often invents fake stories to convince the population to support its wars for profit, its media also parrots other dangerous fake news stories that have potential for massive and catastrophic results.

Case in point: “Live: Russia invades Ukraine.” – Bloomberg Headline Feb. 4, 2022.

Given the current climate of tension between Ukraine, Russia and the United States, and the Pentagon’s promise to defend the corrupt state of Ukraine with acts of war, this headline, which ran on Bloomberg — for 30 minutes — had the potential for absolute devastation.

When readers clicked the link, it brought them to an error page but the headline alone was enough to incite mass hysteria.

“I went on the site and saw the breaking news but knew it wasn’t real because I deal with Ukraine and will be one of the first to know,” Olga Lautman, a Russian analyst told The NY Post. “It is bizarre and a pretty big mistake to make considering this is a potential large scale invasion and everyone is on edge.”

Highlighting the potential peril of such warmongering negligence is the fact that it prompted a direct response from Russia, who referred to the situation as “dangerous.”

“This situation makes it clear how dangerous such tensions are, which have been triggered by daily aggressive statements that we keep hearing from Washington, European capitals and London,” Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said to Tass, the Russian news agency.

When asked why the hell they would post such a potentially war starting lie, a Bloomberg spokesperson chalked it up to a “whoops, our bad.”

“We prepare headlines for many scenarios and one of those headlines was inadvertently published at around 4 PM ET today on our website,” Bloomberg News wrote in a statement. “We deeply regret the error.”

“The headline has been removed and we are investigating the cause,” they added.

While one mistake may be written off without much scrutiny, this is the second time. Bloomberg has done this in recent years. As TFTP reported in 2017, Bloomberg ran a similar headline that nearly kicked off World War 3 as well.

During the annual “Day of the Sun” celebration parade in North Korea (celebrating the birth of the nation’s founder), Bloomberg blasted a headline that Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that North Korea has fired a projectile.

NORTH KOREA FIRES PROJECTILE, MEDIA SAYS: XINHUA

After they almost kicked off World War 3, both Bloomberg and Xinhua rushed to correct the headlines but it had already put countries on high alert. Luckily, their retractions were timely enough to avoid actual military confrontation. However, not before the rest of the Western media ran similar headlines.

Mainstream outlets across the world — who we are told to trust — all picked up a fake headline and nearly sent the world into a catastrophe.

With great reach comes great responsibility. To erroneously parrot entirely fake information that could potentially set off a world war, to millions of your readers, without first checking the facts, is irresponsible, to say the least.

Yet here we are again, this same outlet, making the same potentially devastating mistake.

Not surprisingly, Bloomberg hasn’t been removed from Facebook or Twitter. They haven’t been hurt in the Google algorithm, and almost no one reported on their catastrophic blunder. Apparently, potentially starting World War 3 is just fine — but damn those folks who stand up for medical freedom.

By Matt Agorist, Guest writer