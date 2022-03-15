Alex Collier’s List of Alien Species

The list below is Alex Collier’s first release of information from planned ET-22 series.
This release contains a brief list of E.T. races, their body types and the inhabited solar systems by those ET groups:
|
|1
|Ciakar
|Reptilian
|Alpha Draconis smaller star solar system Thuban-(Anwar) Giansar, Grumium, Eltanin.
|2
|Vega / Lyrans
|Human
|Small star systems which orbit Sulafat, Albireo.
|3
|Orion
|Human / Reptilian
|Small star systems that orbit Alnilam; stars named: Syclopesus, Rigel, Betelgeuse.
|4
|Cygnus Alpha
|Human / Aquatic / Bird
|Smaller star solar systems which orbit around the Central Suns: Deneb, Sadr, Gienah, Albireo.
|5
|Arcturians
|Human / Reptilian
|Smaller star systems around Bootes.
|6
|Pleadians
|Human
|Small star solar systems which orbit Taygeta, Maia, Merope, Pleione, Alcyone.
|7
|Reticulans (Zeta)
|Reptilian / Plant
|Small star solar systems that orbit between that stars Achernar and Canopus.
|8
|Sirians
|Human / Reptilian / Aquatic
|Muliphen, Murzim (small sister star) stars between Wezen and Aludra.
|9
|Alderbaran
|Human / Reptilian
|Small cluster of solar systems that orbit around the star Alderbaran.
|10
|Andromeda
|Human
|Many star systems that orbit Almach and Mirach Central Suns.
|11
|Mizarians
|Human
|Large star solar systems located between Alcor and Mizor.
|12
|Mintakains
|Human / Aquatic
|Orion- small stars around Central Sun.
|13
|Cassiopians
|Insectual / Aquatic
|Caph, Ruchbah, smaller stars; 19 solar systems.
|14
|Canes Venatici
|Reptilian (Benevolent)
|Triple Sun system; no name.
|15
|Pictorians
|Animal / Human / Yeti (Sasquatch)
|Double Star System near Kapteyn’s Star.
|16
|Antarians
|Human
|Solar systems lie in a binary star System that orbits the star.
|17
|Sagittaria
|Human / Feline
|Very large star systems between Nunki, Ascella, Media, and Kaus Australis.
|18
|Nibiruan (Anunnaki)
|Human / Reptilian
|Bootes (Tarshem).
|19
|Tau Cetians
|Human
|Star solar system that orbits between Menkar and Mira.
|20
|Capellians
|Reptilian (Neutral Now)
|Three star solar systems held by gravity of the Central Star Capella.
|21
|Procyons
|Human
|Single and binary star solar Systems- rich in mineral Deposits.
|22
|Hyades
|Human
|Binary star solar system near Alderbaran.
You can watch Alex Collier’s legacy interview from 1994 below:
Sources: AlexCollier.org; BibliotecaPleyades.net; YouTube.com