BOOM! Ukraine Becomes the First Country to Implement the Great Reset

Until Russia invaded Ukraine, the Great Reset was failing miserably. Knowing how The Cult operates, we warned back in April of 2021 that the Globalists were surely preparing another crisis.

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Great Reset is not only back on schedule, but it has already made its first victim.

While everyday Ukrainians have their entire existence taken over by war, the Ukrainian government silently implemented the Great Reset – and barely anyone even noticed.

As a result, Ukraine becomes the first country in the world that surrenders to the New World Order, implementing a Social Credit score, a Universal Basic Income (UBI), a Digital Identity and a Vax Passport – all within a single app called Diia:

Oh, my.

Also watch this official instructional video (make sure you activate English translation):

We’ve warned before that under a New World Order, the digital money issued by the government can be spent on select products only, and they will have an expiry date, which means that the people will not be able to save money ever again – this is exactly what happened in Ukraine:

Here’s the Ukrainian Gov’t website announcing the draconian measures.

Ukrainian PM Says Quiet Part Out Loud: ‘We Not Only Fight For Ukraine – We Fight For This New World Order’.

And this is the truth about the current situation in Ukraine:

Until recently, Vladimir Putin seemed to oppose the Great Reset and the New World Order, but now it is looking increasingly possible that he might also be part of the NWO agenda, and the invasion of Ukraine served as the much-needed pretext for imposing unprecedentedly drastic mutual sanctions, which will eventually lead to the collapse of the global economy.

When the world economy inevitably collapses, the Great Reset / New World Order will be implemented on a global scale. Putin’s next moves will eventually reveal if he is part of the globalist agenda not.