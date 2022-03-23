elite flock to doomsday bunkers – world bank tells peasant class not to store food

Since the invasion of Ukraine began, manufacturers of doomsday bunkers have seen a massive spike in sales. This is typical during any crisis as people wait until the last minute to start preparing. What sets this rush toward prepping apart from ones in the past is the fact that the World Bank is warning against such actions — despite many of their elite friends doing exactly that.

During a virtual event hosted by the Washington Post on Monday, World Bank President David Malpass told people not to store food or gasoline in spite of the massive spike in prices since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The right thing to do in these current circumstances is not to go out and buy extra flour or extra gasoline, it’s to recognize that the world is a dynamic global economy and will respond. There’ll be enough to go around,” Malpass said.

Malpass’ intentions are clear — don’t create fear to further hurt the supply chain. But it is too late for that and people should definitely be preparing. In fact, it may be too late.

This article from 2017 makes more sense now: Why Are The Elite Preparing For A Cataclysmic Event? ‘They May Have Information We Don’t’.

While high prices and inflation are being blamed on Russia, it is important to point out that we have been headed in this direction well before the invasion. Russia was just an easy scapegoat.

While the president blames high prices on “corporate greed” and the Federal Reserve blames supply chain dysfunction, no one is looking at the elephant in the room — massive expansion of the money supply and insane deficit spending which has reached historical proportions in the last two years.

Sure Russian sanctions helped tip the scales a bit, but this was coming regardless. We only need to look at the massive price increases across the board over the last year to see it.

That being said, the super rich who have been oblivious for the past several years, appear to be in panic mode and are seeking to find some solace in the form of doomsday bunkers.

In a recent article from The Sun, who interviewed a large company who caters to rich preppers, since the invasion of Ukraine, doomsday bunker sales have shot up over 1,000 percent.

“Typically, I’ll sell between two and six shelters a month,” General Manager of Rising S Bunkers, Gary Lynch said to the Sun. “Business has increased astronomically over the last few days.”

Lynch said the Texas-based company can put you in a single bed bunker on your own property for as little as $39,500 but for the elite, the top tier bunkers cost upwards of $9 million each.

“Typically, I’ll sell between two and six shelters a month – and usually winter is a quiet time for us,” Lynch said, adding that he sold 5 bunkers the day after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“The phone hasn’t stopped ringing and we’ve been sending out so many quotes,” he told the Sun. The Texas-based company has received inquires from all the world, including Italy, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Japan, and Canada, as well as across the US. “The interest isn’t just isolated to the US, it’s everywhere,” he said.

Another Doomsday Bunker CEO Speaks Out: He Warns of Panic Buying by the Global Elite and Confirms Prep at Denver International Airport Bunker.

As TFTP previously reported, the theory that the super elite have turned into “Doomsday preppers” stockpiling supplies and doomsday bunkers in preparation for the end of the world as we know it, is more than just a theory, and the latest properties purchased by the world’s top billionaires give insight into how they plan to survive.

The cause of such an event used to be rather debatable — like will an asteroid collide with Earth? But as tensions increase around the world as ignorant Americans cheer for nuclear war, it’s not very debatable any longer.

Forbes Contributor Jim Dobson noted that in addition to “preparing for future escape plans with ‘vacation homes’ in remote locations,” and “private planes ready to depart at a moment’s notice,” some of the wealthiest individuals in the U.S. are buying large amounts of land that can be used for self-survival.

Tele-Communications CEO John Malone owns a total of 2.2 million acres, with massive amounts in Wyoming and Colorado. CNN founder Ted Turner owns 2 million acres that include land in Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico and North Dakota. AEG CEO Philip Anschutz owns 434,000 acres in Wyoming. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezosowns 400,000 acres of land in Texas. And sports mogul Stan Kroenke owns 225,162 acres of land in Montana.

Dobson also noted that this type of preparation extends worldwide to moguls in Australia and New Zealand who are buying massive amounts of farmland. Because money and precious metals would be virtually useless following a major disaster, self-sustainable territory and the tools that come with it appear to be the new hot commodity.

As mentioned above and as the Free Thought Project reported, the concept of the super-rich preparing to survive a worldwide disaster is nothing new — former Facebook product manager Antonio García Martínez and Reddit CEO Steve Huffman are among the moguls openly preparing for a major crisis.

“I think, to some degree, we all collectively take it on faith that our country works, that our currency is valuable, the peaceful transfer of power — that all of these things that we hold dear work because we believe they work. While I do believe they’re quite resilient, and we’ve been through a lot, certainly we’re going to go through a lot more,” Huffman said.

The U.S. government is also preparing for the worst. In March 2012, former President Obama signed an executive order titled, “National Defense Resources Preparedness” into law, giving agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Agriculture, Department of Labor and Department of Defense the authority to seize resources, materials and facilities it deems necessary to ensure national defense.

Do not mistake TFTP’s reporting on elite fleeing to their underground bunkers as ‘fear mongering’. We are simply putting this information out to keep our readers informed. Being prepared for emergencies is not panicking, it is smart. However, waiting until their is an actual emergency before you prepare is not a good idea.

The government will not keep you safe. If anything, the crashing markets, the panic buying, the lockdowns, and travel bans are proof of the façade that is “government promised safety.”

That being said, whether a worldwide crisis is caused by an asteroid hitting the Earth, a nuclear war breaking out, or Covid-19, the decisions made by the elite should always act as signals for the public. When the World Bank tells you not to do something, it may be a good choice to do the opposite.

When the individuals who already have massive amounts of money are preparing for a time when money is no longer valuable and self-sustainable farmland is the most precious resource, then it is time to start paying attention.

Reference: TheFreeThoughtProject.com