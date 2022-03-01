iceland drops remaining covid restrictions, says natural immunity necessary to end pandemic

Iceland stated on Friday that it will lift all remaining COVID-19 limitations, stating that more individuals ought to be subjected to the virus in order to create natural immunity and eliminate the pandemic.

“Widespread societal resistance to COVID-19 is the main route out of the epidemic,” Iceland’s Ministry of Health said in a statement released Wednesday declaring the lifting of border restrictions and limits on public meetings.

“To achieve this, as many people as possible need to be infected with the virus as the [jabs] are not enough, even though they provide good protection against serious illness,” the ministry added.

Icelanders will no longer be compelled to adhere to curfews or restrict public gatherings to less than 200 individuals as of Friday.

Despite imposing social gathering restrictions during the pandemic, Iceland has defied its European neighbors by rejecting to introduce jab passports.

According to Worldcrunch, Iceland’s choice to avoid controversial policies was “a conscious choice in a small nation to try to avoid conflict in society.” …

Over a dozen additional countries have lifted part or the whole of their COVID mandates and prohibitions in recent weeks and months.

Excerpts: GreatGameIndia.com