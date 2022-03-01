is our sun a massive ufo stargate?

NASA’s Stereo spacecraft monitoring the Sun began registering huge spherical UFO’s in the vicinity of the Sun around January 18, 2010.

According to one observer, the UFOs,

“appear to be moving as they are in different positions on many [of the NASA Stereo] photos, and are huge possibly at least the size of Earth. If the UFOs were planets or some type of huge asteroid comets, they would already have been pulled into the Sun by the strong gravity the Sun produces as in the case of the recent comet.”

Dr. Joe Gurman, NASA Stereo Project scientist states the giant solar UFOs are compression artifacts.

Moreover, he states,

the “’central data recorder’ at DSN, that stores all the playback data from all the missions DSN supports, failed’ on January 18, 2010, the date the solar UFO wave began, thus accounting for the images of giant UFOs.”

In a quantum physics solution to the mystery of the giant solar UFOs, physicist Nassim Haramein states in a video-taped analysis (below) that Earth-sized UFOs are in fact giant extraterrestrial or interdimensional spacecraft, which are accessing our solar system, using the Sun as a black-hole singularity, or stargate.

Mr. Haramein contends that NASA Stereo data of giant solar UFOs prove that extraterrestrial civilizations access our solar system via a stargate on the Sun when using large (Earth-size) vehicle spacecraft.

Photographic evidence and NASA’s explanation

Figure A sets out a NASA Stereo image of the Sun on January 23, 2010.

Figure B and Figure C set out NASA Stereo images (above image) of the Sun which Mike Bird, director of Exopolitics Canada, states he was able to download from the NASA Stereo website,

“from the NASA site before they were replaced yesterday. The last one (Figure C) has 5 spheres; 3 at 10-11 o’clock, and a pair at 2 o’clock.”

The video below (4mins. 50 sec.) analyzes similar NASA Stereo spacecraft images of the Sun taken on January 21, 2010, and highlights the UFOs around the Sun.

It is recommended that readers watch this video to fully view the giant UFOs.

NASA’s explanation of the giant UFOs around the Sun: equipment failure

(Dr.) Joseph B. Gurman, NASA STEREO Project Scientist responded to the images of giant UFOs near the Sun with the following technical explanation.

Dr. Gurman wrote,

“What you’re seeing is the difference between “beacon mode” (near real-time, heavily compressed, binned [I believe 512 x 512 or smaller]) images and normal playback telemetry images (2048 x 2048 native mode, less heavily but still loosely compressed).

“On January 18, at 21:47 UT, the ‘central data recorder’ at DSN, that stores all the playback data from all the missions DSN supports, failed. A backup CDR took over, but apparently started working on data from January 10, instead of just the four previous hours, as designed. (The last I heard, the DSN engineers don’t understand why, but it certainly sounds like a software issue.)

For some reason, DSN is unable to reset a pointer and say, please start processing from this time instead of that time.

So we, and all the other missions supported by DSN, are waiting for our playback data from January 18 and all following days.

As soon as we get it, and the instrument teams have reformatted the telemetry into scientifically useful formats (that allow, for instance, making SECCHI EUVI data into images), we will post the images and other STEREO browse data in the normal places.

And no, I don’t know why DSN designed such an inflexible CDR system. I suspect they may modify it after this experience.” – Dr. Joseph B. Gurman

The recipient of Dr. Gurman’s letter did not find NASA’s explanation credible.

Physicist Nassim Haramein says ET UFOs access our solar system through the Sun’s stargate

Giant, Earth-sized UFOs have appeared before around the Sun and have been monitored and recorded by NASA’s Stereo spacecraft. The present “giant solar UFO wave” which commenced on January 18, 2010 is the most recent of a recurring phenomenon.

Physicist Nassim Haramein may have successfully explained giant solar UFOs in terms of quantum physics and singularity theory.

In the following video extract from one of his lectures, using the example of a prior giant solar UFO wave recorded by NASA Stereo spacecraft.

According to Mr. Haramein, every Sun contains a black hole singularity.

Advanced extraterrestrial or interdimensional civilizations wishing to access our solar system with large (Earth-sized) spacecraft can do so through the stargate of our Sun.

What are the implications for 2010 ET disclosure of Giant Solar UFOs?

The January 18, 2010 wave of giant solar UFOs has profound implications for 2010 extraterrestrial disclosure, assuming original NASA’s Stereo space data are true images.

NASA cannot be trusted to perform extraterrestrial disclosure The technical explanation of equipment failure offered by Dr. Joe Gurman, NASA Stereo Project scientist is implausible. Without just cause, NASA removed images which showed giant solar UFOs from its website. Progressive human science now can explain giant solar UFOs Nassim Haramein’s singularity theory offers a plausible, science-based explanation of giant solar UFOs, which use the stargate of our Sun to access our solar system from interdimensional reality. The January 18, 2010 solar UFO wave constitutes a disclosure of their presence by extraterrestrials By entering our solar system through the Sun’s stargate and being monitored and recorded by NASA’s Stereo spacecraft, extraterrestrial (interdimensional) civilizations have de facto disclosed their presence in space ships as large as the Earth. Earth-sized solar UFO spaceships accessing the solar system through the stargate of a Sun that Earth has made subject to the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 (Article II), which provides that, “Outer space, including the moon and other celestial bodies, is not subject to national appropriation by claim of sovereignty, by means of use or occupation, or by any other means.”

Earth-sized solar UFO spaceships accessing the solar system through the stargate of the Sun appear to have the capability to render emergency assistance to (or socio-political domination of) our human population, if need be. Such an intervention would violate a universal law of non-intervention.

