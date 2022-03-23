one of reiner fuellmich’s grand jury lawyers arrested and placed in custody
Lawyer Virginie de Araujo-Rechhia was the French lawyer on Reiner Fuellmich’s Grand Jury team. The list of legal participants can be found here. She was arrested at her home early yesterday, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Her precise whereabouts are still unknown.

She’s been working with three citizens’ associations in France to bring criminal charges against politicians who voted for the August 5, 2021 law which brought in a raft of repressive measures.

We’re running two articles here. The first gives a brief summary of what’s just happened, while the second includes some statements she made from an interview on the French government’s crimes.

Virginie de Araujo-Recchia, a lawyer at the Paris bar, was arrested early this morning at her home and taken into custody, it was learned early this morning.

At this time, the facts of the case are not known. A press release has been circulated:

Translation: We are informing you that the lawyer M. Virginie de Araujo-Recchia was arrested this morning and placed in custody. We don’t fully know the circumstances under which such a measure was decided and what she is being charged with. We have been trying since this morning to determine where she has been taken. All our efforts in this regard have so far been in vain. Thanks for circulating this message, without changing a single word. We’ll keep you informed as soon as possible.

Sources: EuropeReloaded.com; Francesoir.fr

