one of wef's 'young global leaders' advocates china style ‘re education camps’ used for uyghur genocide

The World Economic Forum named Wang Guan as one of its Young Global Leaders in 2021.

Wang Guan – a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader – has repeatedly advocated for the Chinese Communist Party’s “re-education camps,” weaponized by the regime against Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

Wang, who works as a chief political correspondent for a Chinese state-run media outlet’s American programming, is one of 112 Young Global Leaders selected by Chairman Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum (WEF).

Also read: Now That COVID Is Ending, Klaus Schwab Launched The ‘Great Narrative’ And It’s About Global Warming (Just Like We Warned).

The WEF has become notorious for globalist intervention around the world, including but not limited to pushing for the “Great Reset” amidst COVID-19. The group seeks to abolish property ownership at its core, summarizing this objective through its controversial expression “you will own nothing and be happy.”

The Chinese Communist Party-linked journalist and China Global Television Network (CGTN) host has repeatedly defended the Chinese Communist Party’s genocide of Uyghurs, an ethnic minority in Xinjiang province.

Wang has euphemized the concentration camps Uyghurs are forced to live in as “re-education camps,” appearing in several interviews and videos attempting to point out the success and efficacy of the program.

In a short film where Wang visited Xinjiang and talked with Uyghurs, all of whom dispelled accusations against the Chinese Communist Party for carrying out ethnic cleansing, he appeared to defend the use of concentration camps.

“54 countries, most of them Muslim-majority states, defended China’s counter-extremism efforts in Xinjiang, commending China in its development policies there, and in “providing care to its Muslim citizens,” he explained before adding: “And they probably have a point.”

The feature – “Western double standards on Xinjiang busted” – also presented several survivors of China’s “re-education camps,” suggesting their internment provided them with skills for life and work.

“We met 33-year-old artist Abulizikari Aobuli, who perfected his painting skills in the re-education center and now works in a gallery. We caught up with 30-year-old Yuregul Yusan who works in the hospitality sector. We found 26-year-old Rukiya Yakup, who improved her mandarin and now works as a real estate agent. And we met 23-year-old Halinur, who’s now a cashier at a restaurant,” Wang claimed.

“According to local officials, the vast majority of the attendees picked up a skill or two, completed their training, and went home,” Wang asserted in another CGTN video, Western propaganda on Xinjiang ‘camps’ rebutted.

“Twenty-six-year-old Rukiya Yakup spent 10 months in the education center. While there, she perfected her Mandarin skills and studied sales. Now, she is a real estate sales agent, earning over 8,000 yuan, more than 1,100 U.S. dollars a month, way above local average income,” he added.

“I feel that I’m happier now. I learned Mandarin (in the re-education center). I can receive both Han people and Uygurs. My income is considerable,” Yakup reportedly said during her interview with the state-run media outlet.

The National Pulse previously revealed how “journalist” Daria Kaleniuk, who confronted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and demanded NATO enter the war in Ukraine, was a former WEF Young Global Leader.

By Natalie Winters, TheNationalPulse.com