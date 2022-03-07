Russia Publishes Documents that Show Ukraine Was Working on Biological Weapons Near Russian Border

With all of the disinformation coming out of Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion it is difficult to discern what is real and what is fake.

But today, ASB News, an organization that breaks news on Russia and its military, published documents Russia claims show biological testing in Ukraine near the Russian border.

One document shows a list of the microbes being tested at the lab.

At least one of the documents a RIA Novosti stamp on it — RIA Novosti is a Russian news site:

Russia’s Defence Ministry claims US-backed chemical weapons labs found in Ukraine which was “financed by the US Defence Ministry”:

There are documents from the US Embassy that were posted online on the biological labs in Ukraine.

The documents were later deleted but they are still available on the WayBack Machine.

US Embassy removed all their Ukraine Bioweapon lab documents from the website.

https://ua.usembassy.gov/embassy/kyiv/sections-offices/defense-threat-reduction-office/biological-threat-reduction-program/

They removed all the PDF files from the embassy website here https://ua.usembassy.gov/embassy/kyiv/sections-offices/defense-threat-reduction-office/biological-threat-reduction-program/

These labs are reporedly co-run by Fauci’s EcoHealth Alliance and rumor is Russia’s entire military operation right now is unofficially to either secure and/or destroy these labs and gather evidence.

