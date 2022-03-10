The Beast vs. Mankind: Agenda 2030 vs. The People

Would it be fair to say that the Triumph of the Beast is the dictatorial takeover of the world by the doctrines of the World Economic Forum? Has the WEF been designed by the Masters that Be to invoke worldwide Apocalypse?

The Triumph of the Beast is, or would be – if we, The People, let it happen – a full Reset of our mostly western, over-indebted, over-extended, run out-of-control financial system. It concerns mostly the dollar- and euro-based economies.

The Triumph of the Beast is, or would be – if we, The People, let it happen – a full Reset of our mostly western, over-indebted, over-extended, run out-of-control financial system. It concerns mostly the dollar- and euro-based economies. The financial reset and a new Global World Order would imply three major objectives:

A massive reduction of the world’s population, again, primarily and in a first step, the western population or Global North – many or most of them are considered by the ruling elite, “useless eaters and consumers”. Around the mid-1960s, the world’s total consumption of natural resources exceeded the factor “1” (one) of what Mother Earth is generally providing.

This over-consumption reaches today, in the early 2020s, factors 3.5 to 4.5 between Europe and the US of Mother Nature’s offerings. This refers not just to food – which, after all, is a renewable resource — but primarily to non-renewable resources, one of which is hydrocarbon. Fossil fuels in mid-2020 (the year of the COVID lockdown) accounted for 84% (87% in 2019) of all energy used worldwide. An increase of 4% was projected for 2021.

On food: As an example, Eurostat (2018) reports that in the EU about 88 million tons of food waste are generated per year, at a cost of about 143 billion euros. This corresponds to about 20% of total food produced. According to FAO, worldwide approximately a third of all food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted – see this.

A huge shift of capital and assets are transferred from the bottom and the middle class (mostly small- and medium-sized enterprises) to the top . According to Forbes, 2021 accounted for 2,755 billionaires worldwide, an increase of 660 new ones over 2020. Altogether these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion in 2020. These gains include increased share values – see this.

. According to Forbes, 2021 accounted for 2,755 billionaires worldwide, an increase of 660 new ones over 2020. Altogether these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion in 2020. These gains include increased share values – see this. Digitization of everything – including the human brain – converting humans into transhumans (Klaus Schwab). But foremost full-digitization of money which gives governments full control over your – the people’s — money. Governments or those of the planned Global Government may seize your bank account, whenever they find a reason for punishing a disobedient citizen.

This is what Klaus Schwab (WEF) calls “Governance 4.0”, congruent with what he also calls the Fourth Industrial Revolution. All-digitization allows for full control of everything. Despite all the widely propagated, so-called loosening of COVID restrictions, there are already quietly put EU laws in place which would require full vaccination of every EU citizen (EU Resolution 2361) – and an all-encompassing digital ID, without which citizens cannot move.

Similar actions are envisaged in the US. However, resistance there by the public and especially by State Governors – see especially Texas and Florida – has been greater than in Europe. And this despite President Biden’s constant pressure for “universal vaccination”. Also, US court interventions, including by the Supreme Court, have so far on several occasions sided with the people.

These digital IDs, Billy Boy’ invention Agenda ID2020, will most likely come in the form of QR codes. The QR code will also be used for making electronic / digital payments and has virtually unlimited capacity of storing information, about your health, bank accounts and other properties, consumption, habits, travels – literally, every step you take will be recorded. See also this.

The completion of this three-step – or triple-objective – agenda is the Real Goal of UN Agenda 2030. The so-called UN Development Goals, euphemistically called UN Agenda 2030, are nothing but an unrealistic smoke-screen.

As said above, if we, the People, won’t let it happen – with spiritual will-power and foremost NO FEAR – this nefarious agenda will not come to fruition.

An Alternative

Yes, a reduction of resources wasted and excessively used, is absolutely necessary. But not to be imposed by a turbo-neoliberal financial elite, WEF-style.

Also, according to FAO, there is currently, with 2020 technologies, enough food-producing capacity available in the world to nourish 12 billion people. Capacity will increase as new technologies are developed.

Inequality, poverty and famine have to do with profit-seeking food-price speculation, with a failing or inappropriate distribution system and largely with greed of the ruling classes, that prefer hoarding food for “better times”, causing shortages and famine. And now, to stress the point of “shortages”, with artificially interrupted or destroyed supply chains.

To gain back our autonomy and sovereign lives, We, the People, must take consciousness, must wake up from our comfort slumber, see through the COVID pandemic scam – and take matters into our own hands and minds. That means – without delay:

Radical deglobalization

Back to sovereign nations

Radical de-digitization of banking, finances and monetary systems

Back to economy-based and supported sovereign currencies

Respecting cultural differences

International trading and cooperation according to comparative advantages – an economic principle that gradually died with the onslaught of global, neoliberal capitalism of the 1980s – to achieve to the maximum possible “win-win” situations.

If it sounds impossible to achieve – think again.

Think back three quarters of a century, after WWII in the 1950s, when we rebuilt the war-devastated world. With the onset of the slowly and gradually US secret services imposed global ideology of the Club of Rome, of a united one government, one currency federation of multi-cultural European countries beginning in the mid-sixties European nations’ sovereignty and independence gradually melted away. This was never a European idea, but sold to and then nurtured by corrupt European colonialist “leaders” (sic).

Yes, we the People can do it; can regain our sovereign independence and peoples’ values. Absolutely without Klaus Schwab in any form or shape, and without the WEF.

*

In this Dark Cult language, the Triumph of the Beast would be preceded by the Mark of the Beast. Would that be the fake “jjab” – the instrument that brings about death and destruction? And eventually the infamous Triumph of the Beast?

There is no doubt, what is happening to humankind and even to Mother Earth, is the deed of a diabolical cult. As one of such cults’ rules, in order to succeed, they must disclose to the public – to their chosen and potential victims – what they intend to do. For decades they have complied with this rule. But, we the people didn’t see it, didn’t believe it, or were too complacent and blind in our comfort to see it.

This planned and aspired world domination by a super-rich and a super-sick elite has started decades ago, at least since WWII, probably earlier. While we could go back much further, this is just to mention a few of these open warnings within the last couple of decades.

The 2010 Rockefeller Report . It outlined in four simple steps and chapters what was planned and what would be the end-result. Starting with the “Lockstep” phase, where people would be stunned, shocked, isolated and made fearful and totally submissive to authorities (à la Naomi Klein’s “The Shock Doctrine”), from things not visible including an invisible – and never isolated – virus, all the way to the final phase of full digitization and total control.

. It outlined in four simple steps and chapters what was planned and what would be the end-result. Starting with the “Lockstep” phase, where people would be stunned, shocked, isolated and made fearful and totally submissive to authorities (à la Naomi Klein’s “The Shock Doctrine”), from things not visible including an invisible – and never isolated – virus, all the way to the final phase of full digitization and total control. Billy Boy’ February 2010 TedTalk, “Innovating to Zero” in which he infamously said: “If we are really doing a good job [jjabing], we could reduce the world population by between 10% and 15%” (about minute four of the video).

in which he infamously said: “If we are really doing a good job [jjabing], we could reduce the world population by between 10% and 15%” (about minute four of the video). The June 2016 (Swiss) Gotthard Base Tunnel Opening Ceremony, depicting a Luciferian ceremony beginning with a Lockstep scenario and ending with the total submission of the people. It was attended mostly by European politicians in lead positions – and, in hindsight, many of those who attended went to Klaus Schwab’s “academy” for Young Global Leaders. See this 6-minute video clip.

Event 201 – An open simulation of the COVID plandemic that was to come, on 18 October 2019 in NYC, organized by The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The event depicted a high-level pandemic exercise with participants from the World Bank, IMF, various agencies of the UN system, including WHO and UNICEF and many more, illustrating “areas where public / private partnerships will be necessary during the response to a severe pandemic in order to diminish large-scale economic and societal consequences.” For more details and video clips, see this.

The rest is history. In the meantime we know how large-scale economic and societal consequences were avoided or diminished. To the contrary, they were intended to hit the population as severely as possible, to cause utmost shock, fear, financial, physical and emotional damage.

The Role of the Financial Giants

They – the masters behind the WEF and above all 193 UN member countries, the collective trillionaires of this world and their (so far) all-commanding financial institutions like, BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street and Fidelity — are advancing at relentless pace on several fronts and in several dimensions.

These financial giants are largely inter-woven through mutual shareholderships and inter-changeable management positions. Together, they control some US$ 20 to 25 trillion of assets, giving them a leverage power in excess of 100 trillion dollars (the world’s 2021 GDP US$ 95 trillion, IMF estimate – see this).

With such powers it is possible to coerce, force, or blackmail everyone nation of the 193 UN members to chant and act to the tune of Big Finance, whether or not they agree with the root purpose of such coercion. Hence, WHO declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on 30 January 2020, and a pandemic on 11 March 2020.

As we know by now, a lockdown and plandemic and all the repressive covid measures, that have nothing, but nothing to do with health, but only with the ulterior goal of installing a global One World Government with absolute and total control over everything, including all surviving citizens, In fact, making those citizens into digitally manipulable transhumans, modern slaves that own nothing but are happy (Klaus Schwab – The Great Reset).

This agenda is advancing despite people’s protests throughout the globe, and despite the “fake” loosening of covid restrictions throughout the world, predominantly the western world.

Warning

With almost all covid restrictions lifted in the western world, be aware and conscious, not to fall into the trap of illusions, that all is over now and that we are back to “normal”. This thought would be fatal. It is part of an ongoing psychological warfare. It’s a strategy to shock you again into submission, to clamp down even further in the fall, or before.

If We, the People, let it happen.

We are just entering Phase 6 of the Great Reset – full digitization: Agenda ID2020, fully integrated into the QR codification of everything, digital money – towards total and absolute control – and transhumanism.

Precursors to the final blow may be artificially produced inflation (in the US already 7% [end January 2022], expected to move into double-digits by fall 2022, or before), rising interest rates, further rising debt driven by all the COVID-induced subsidies, more “new” money put in circulation without any economic backing – all to be “balanced” and “resolved” by a (sudden) debt-wipe-out and introduction of digital money, over which governments and banks have full control on behalf of the world financial elite.

But again, only if We, the People, let it happen.

And be prepared – NOT SCARED – as part of the renewed socio-psychological fear domination, possibly the application of the “shock doctrine” through a serious disease, like Ebola, tested in West Africa in 2014. Earlier this year, French Prime Minister Jean Castex, warned of possibly postponing France’s Presidential election in April 2022, due to a possible outbreak of Marburg (Ebola) disease. Any reference to this statement has disappeared from internet. It may have been simply a fearmongering remark.

Whatever may happen, we may expect more forced “vaxxing”, more experimental “gene-therapy”, many more deaths before closure of Agenda 2030.

Nothing is beyond evil, for these un-people.

But there is nothing that cannot be successfully fought, if We the People, collectively and solidarily put our minds, conscience and spirits together.

It is never too late, in fact it is high time, to step up protests, to step up our conscious rejection of this monster tyranny that is descending on Mother Earth, threatening full annihilation of whatever democracy was left, of humanity, or at least of civilization as we know it.

We cannot idle. Time is precious and is of the essence.

If anyone still doubts that we are in the fangs of a worldwide drive towards a One World Order, a Global Government led by extraordinary financial interests, but also by a cult of power-thirsty megalomaniacs, then think again. The world is in deep trouble. If anything “globalist” has to happen, it is a global awakening. Fast.

What is occurring at ever accelerating pace, is the establishment of a global tyranny; a tyranny directed and led by the World Economic Forum. It is obvious that the financial elite and the all-controlling top financial institutions, such as BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street and Fidelity, plus some obscure multi-multi billionaires, are calling the shots. The WEF complies with an agenda well and by long-hand prepared – we are talking decades – implementing this nefarious, diabolical plan which also goes under the anodyne name of UN Agenda 2030.

Absolute must-read: Very Detailed Explanation Of The Great Reset And The New World Order.

The WEF’s Trained Global Leaders

Canada may be the beginning of absolute totalitarianism. The first WEF-led tyranny. Canada may well be an example for others to follow. Especially those countries for which the WEF selected its WEF-trained leaders.

For three decade the WEF has been “educating” young promising politicians, artists, industrialists (Volkswagen, the Coca Cola Company, BP Amoco and more) – but foremost politicians – to become so-called “Young Global Leaders” (YGL). Among those that went to Klaus Schwab’s YGL-academy, were Angela Merkel, Germany; Sarkozy, Macron, France; Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister, New Zealand; Scott Morrison, PM, Australia – and many more. But outstanding is Justin Trudeau, Canada’s Prime Minister – see this.

Learn more here: World Economic Forum’s ‘Young Global Leaders’ Is A Massive Network Of Royals, Politicians, Big Tech, Billionaires And Other ‘Elites’.

Klaus Schwab singled Trudeau out as a “model” leader who will show the world how a country can be turned into a modern “democracy” – in the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and in an all-digitized New World Order, as depicted by the Great Reset (Schwab). In other words, Trudeau will lead Canada not in favor of and for the benefits of the Canadian people, but for the global objectives of the WEF.

Trudeau is an instrument of the WEF. To strengthen the ties with the WEF, Trudeau is assisted by Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, who is also on the WEF’s Board of Trustees. The Board of Trustees serves as the guardian of the World Economic Forum’s mission and values – see this.

Prime Minister Trudeau has recently invoked the Emergency Act, against the truckers’ protest and freedom convoys, actually for reasons that have nothing to do with what the Canadian Constitution specifies as reasons for invoking this totalitarian act. But so far nobody has stopped him. A majority of the Parliament supported this Emergency Measure against the people’s interest. The leader of the NDP who secured the vote in favour of the Liberal Government is also a WEF Global Leader.

You may just imagine what kind of corruption, coercion or outright blackmail and threats are in play to achieve such tyranny.

Incidentally, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (EC), is also a member of the WEF’s Board of Trustees, see this.

Just to show, the WEF is also in charge of the European Union. Who would have thought…?

However, the Canadian experience empowered hundreds of thousands, or millions of people across the world to stand up to their own governments and demand their freedoms be restored. Citizens in New Zealand, Australia, across Europe, and North America, after nearly two years, tolerating massive government encroachment into nearly every aspect of their lives, and after seeing how these policies were not effective at reducing the spread of COVID, finally had enough.

We shall overcome!

Venceremos!

Collectively in Solidarity.

By Peter Koenig, GlobalResearch.ca / Copyright © Peter Koenig, Global Research, 2022.