they're about to get away with the biggest crime in human history

Something extraordinary happened on March 1. After two years of ritual humiliations and ceaseless gaslighting, Moscow mayor Sergey Sobyanin finally conceded the Russian capital was under siege from a “true psychological information attack.”

He was referring, of course, to the harassment and threats that the city’s businesses now face as a result of Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine.

As Russian media explained, Sobyanin has vowed to protect the citizenry from these horrific and unforgivable attempts at demoralization:

“The Moscow authorities will do everything necessary to ensure the normal functioning of the city and the protection of its inhabitants… The actions of [foreign provocateurs], the mayor noted, are aimed at undermining the management of the city and creating an atmosphere of chaos.

“The statesman said that they are trying to split us, shake us up and quarrel. “We are not afraid of external enemies when we are united,” Sobyanin emphasized on his page on the VKontakte social network.

What an incredible turn of events.

Sobyanin destroyed 200 businesses in two weeks, fabricated “public health” data, injected and tagged Muscovites like animals, and canceled medical care for their children. He held the entire city hostage, and ordered the elderly to choose between indefinite house arrest or getting the clot-shot. Just to list a few of his triumphs.

The man who soul-raped Moscow for two years is now protecting Russia’s capital from “enemies.” He is now shielding Muscovites from a “psychological information attack.”

There are a million Sobyanins. Probably a Sobyanin infests your city hall or governor’s mansion. Your president or prime minister is undoubtedly a shameless Sobyanin.

For two years, the Sobyanins of the world have been frog-marching us off a cliff.

They thought they could get away with it — the final triumph over the human spirit — but no, we aren’t so easily deceived!

Finally, sweet justice!

Russian tanks are rolling through…Kharkiv….they’re on their way….they’re…. coming for you, Sobyanin…you…. you better watch out…

This morning I was thinking about that boy from Krasnodar who was shoved, screaming, into a COVID Ziploc bag.

A terrifying video from Krasnodar, Russia shows a small child forced into an isolation box by medical personnel wearing hazmat suits & gas masks. The boy can be heard screaming & crying. One of the medics gives the camera a thumbs up after the child is locked in the ambulance pic.twitter.com/bFIZZsa9pQ — Douchebags on Parade (@Urine4TheirShoe) April 15, 2020

I don’t know why exactly, but his screams bubbled up to the forefront of my mind.

So much of the present catastrophe – violence, separation, hate, tribalism, state glorification, rampant poverty, and inflation – all trace most recently to lockdowns in March 2020. It was this moment that unleashed this hell. — Jeffrey A Tucker (@jeffreyatucker) March 7, 2022

War hysteria is loose. Dissent is attacked as treachery. For the first time in my life I'm fully able to imagine the catastrophic 1914 period, when an entire nation hurled itself over the cliffs of war. It'll be white feathers next. — Peter Hitchens (@ClarkeMicah) March 3, 2022

We are going to keep saying it, because it may turn out to be the most important longterm aspect of the #UkraineRussianWar – but this conflict has completely destroyed the amazing cohesion that had been developing in the global resistance to authoritarian '#COVID19 ' measures — OffGuardian (@OffGuardian0) March 9, 2022

“Denazifying Kharkiv” is going to be 2022’s “two weeks to flatten the curve.”

They’re going to get away with it, aren’t they?

Darn it.

Reference: Edwardslavsquat.substack.com