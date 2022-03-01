Ukrainian PM Says Quiet Part Out Loud: ‘We Not Only Fight For Ukraine – We Fight for This New World Order’

Ukrainian parliament member Kira Rudik said the quiet part out loud when she joined Fox News on Sunday to provide an update about the ongoing advance on Kyiv by Russian forces.

According to Rudik, the Ukrainian people are not only fighting for their country, but also laying their lives on the line for the “New World Order.”

In response to the host asking if she was “surprised” to see Ukrainians displaying such strong will to fight back against Russia, Rudik explained:

“I’m not surprised. We have been fighting Putin for the last 8 years and we had three other revolutions in our country when we did not agree with what was going on with the direction we were moving in. But right now it’s a critical time because we know that we not only fight for Ukraine, [but] we fight for this New World Order for the democratic countries. We [know] that we are the shield for the Euro. We [know] that we are protecting not only Ukraine, [but] we are protecting like all the other countries that would be next if we failed. That’s why we just cannot fail.”

Watch:

I'm confused… I was told this was a conspiracy theory. "We not only fight for Ukraine, we fight for this New World Order…" pic.twitter.com/j4ACYasDEI — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 28, 2022

The full interview is below:

Ukraine has long been used by Biden and other Global elitists like Klaus Schwab and George Soros as a hub to run their corrupt dealings through, so it’s no surprise to see Ukraine’s elected officials publicly pledging their allegiance to leftist ‘democracy’ by using language like “New World Order.”

Source and references: TheGatewayPundit.com; YouTube.com; Twitter.com