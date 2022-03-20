Weather Warfare, Wasted Forests and Worldwide Collapse of Ecosystems

The global controllers are utilizing every tool they have at their disposal to distract populations from the wider horizon of unfolding and accelerating global ecological collapse. The signs of environmental collapse can be difficult to distinguish from a distance, our forests are a primary example.

An up close examination is essential if the truth is to be discovered. Earth’s remaining forests are dying by the day. No trees, no people, we are perilously close to both outcomes.

Even at this late hour the vast majority are still completely oblivious to the tidal wave of biosphere implosion that is towering over us. What will it take to wake the sleeping masses?

Learn more about geoengineering HERE.

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.

Reference: GeoengineeringWatch.org