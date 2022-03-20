decimated forest under geoengineered toxic skies
Geoengineering

Weather Warfare, Wasted Forests and Worldwide Collapse of Ecosystems

The global controllers are utilizing every tool they have at their disposal to distract populations from the wider horizon of unfolding and accelerating global ecological collapse. The signs of environmental collapse can be difficult to distinguish from a distance, our forests are a primary example.

decimated forest under geoengineered toxic skies

Decimated forest under geoengineered toxic skies. Photo credit: Zenonas Mockus.

An up close examination is essential if the truth is to be discovered. Earth’s remaining forests are dying by the day. No trees, no people, we are perilously close to both outcomes.

Even at this late hour the vast majority are still completely oblivious to the tidal wave of biosphere implosion that is towering over us. What will it take to wake the sleeping masses?

Learn more about geoengineering HERE.

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.

Reference: GeoengineeringWatch.org

While Some Fight Hard to Expose the NWO and Great Reset, the Sheep are Indoctrinated Into Them Like a Cult Previous post

Related Articles

end times villain bill gates going forward with plan to 'block out the sun' by spraying millions of tons of chalk into the stratosphere to reflect sunlight
Billy BoyGeoengineeringGlobal Warming Hoax

End Times Villain Billy Boy Going Forward With Plan to ‘Block Out the Sun’ by Spraying Millions of Tons of CHALK into the Stratosphere to Reflect Sunlight

new documentary proves climate engineering by controlling the weather (not “global warming”) is destroying life and the planet (immediate danger far greater than covid 19)
Billy BoyDocumentariesGeoengineeringGlobal Warming Hoax

URGENT: New Documentary Proves Climate Engineering by Controlling the Weather (NOT “Global Warming”) is Destroying Life and the Planet (Immediate Danger FAR Greater than COVID-19)

climate engineering operations in texas 'nothing short of winter weather warfare'
ConspiracyGeoengineering

Climate Engineering Operations in Texas? ‘Nothing Short of Winter Weather Warfare’

'risk Pool' To Be Created To Compensate Nations Hurt By Billy Boy Venture To Dim The Sun To Cool Earth
Billy BoyGeoengineeringGlobal Warming Hoax

‘Risk Pool’ to be Created to Compensate Nations Hurt by Billy Boy Venture to Dim the Sun to Cool Earth