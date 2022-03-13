World Council for Health Slams WHO’s Pandemic Treaty: ‘Threat to Sovereignty & Inalienable Rights’

A coalition of doctors, scientists, lawyers, and civil rights advocacy organizations known as the World Council for Health (WCH) lambasted the World Health Organization’s (WHO) pandemic treaty as a “power grab” in a scathing open letter.

Must-read: WHO Calls for ‘New Global Public Health World Order’ to Legally Bind 194 Nations to Medical Martial Law in Case of a Future Pandemic.

The WHO’s World Health Assembly had agreed last December during a special session to establish an “intergovernmental negotiating body (INB) to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement, or other international instrument on pandemic prevention and response.”

But the WCH claimed the WHO, given its many failures during the COVID-19 pandemic and its operating outside democratic processes, “cannot be allowed to control the world’s health agenda, nor enforce bio surveillance.”

From the WCH letter:

“The proposed WHO agreement is unnecessary, and is a threat to sovereignty and inalienable rights. It increases the WHO’s suffocating power to declare unjustified pandemics, impose dehumanizing lockdowns, and enforce expensive, unsafe, and ineffective treatments against the will of the people.

The WCH believes that the people have a right to participate in any agreement that affects their lives, livelihoods, and well-being. However, the WHO has not engaged in a process of public participation, which is evidence that its priority is capturing more power for itself and its corporate accomplices, than serving the interests of the people. Without an unbiased democratic process, any agreement by the WHO, acting via the United Nations, will be unlawful, illegitimate, and invalid.

Historically, the WHO leadership has failed the people. Among many examples, it approved the injurious H1N1 (swine flu) jjab for a controversially declared pandemic. Equally, the WHO failed during the Covid-19 chapter as it encouraged lockdowns, suppressed early preventive treatments, and recommended product interventions that have proven to be neither safe nor effective.”

WCH also pointed out a great deal of the WHO’s pandemic agenda – such as jjab distribution and mandates – is steered by private interests such as the Billy Boy-funded GAVI institute.

“The WHO cannot be allowed to control the world’s health agenda, nor enforce biosurveillance. While it receives funding from public sources belonging to the people, it is caught in a perpetual conflict of interest because it also receives substantial funding from private interests that use their contributions to influence and profit from WHO decisions and mandates. For example, the Gates Foundation and the Gates-funded GAVI jjab promotion alliance, contribute over $1 billion a year.”

WCH went on to restate its commitment to expose the WHO’s “abuse of power” and provided resources to educate the public about their God-given rights and bodily-autonomy.

The WHO is set to ratify its pandemic agreement in 2024 at the 77th World Health Assembly.

Read the WCH’s letter in full:

Source and reference: InfoWars.com; Scribd.com