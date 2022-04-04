full list of heads of state who attended world economic forum's 'davos 2020'

As revealed by a 2020 attendee list anonymously given to Quartz, Davos has a way of separating even the global “elite” into strata. The hierarchy of attendees is enumerated in the World Economic Forum’s (“WEF’s”) databases. Participants are put into categories numbered from one to seven — an indication, of sorts, of how senior or perhaps important a delegate is to the business world.

Nearly every person attending is assigned one of these “position levels.” Those listed as ones are labelled things like “Top Executive” or “Head of State.” Twos are labelled in positions like “Senior Executives” and “Deputy Head of State.” Central bankers are level three. Level four includes country officials in a sub-ministerial post. Local government officials are level five. People in honorary positions are level six. Level seven is for those classified as “Functional Staff.”

What was discussed at Davos 2020? The theme of the 50th annual meeting of the Davos mob was titled ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World’ and included a ‘Special Address by Han Zheng, Vice-Premier of the People’s Republic of China’.

While the majority most likely enthusiastically agree, or are sufficiently self-serving not to care, not everyone who attends Davos’ annual meetings agrees with WEF’s agenda or, at least, not entirely.

President Donald Trump, for example, attended Davos in 2020 but, it seems, he flew in the face of the globalist party line. In a speech he gave, instead of espousing WEF’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) and climate change agenda, Trump focused on the success of his putting Americans first policy and the positive impact it was having on the US economy and American’s lives. You can watch his speech at Davos 2020 HERE.

This was confirmed in an interview the next day with CNBC, “Even the New York Times… acknowledges that the Davos elite are accepting that your policies are working and the US economy is the envy of the world. … [yesterday] what the CEO’s are talking about … all they wanted to talk about, was the strength of the US economy. It’s the envy of the world. And I think if you have a strong economy, all these ancillary issues become easier to deal with. And I think even the Europeans, even the plutocrats of Davos, are now acknowledging that.,” CNBC’s Joe Kernen said.

According to the WEF “by 2025 they do not want us to take anything from nature, anything we consume will be laboratory generated,” Celeste Solum told David Icke in an interview discussing the Barcode of Life initiative. Although not appearing on WEF’s list published by Quartz, in January 2020 Solum attended remotely and was horrified to discover that the plans were “operational.” Solum said, “this Covid situation is the first deployment of a construct, a new life form if you will. It is not a virus it is a nano synthetic biological.”

Filtering the list published by Quartz for “Head of State” and “Prime Minister” there were a total of 75 attendees from 54 countries: 49 categorised as Level 1; 16 as Level 2; 6 as Level 3; and, the remaining 4 as Level 4 to 7.

Some are past or former heads of state or prime ministers, for example, former UK prime ministers David Cameron and Tony Blair are included. And others, such as the third attendee listed as from the UK – Sir Edward Lister described as Chief Strategy Adviser to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom – is picked up by the filter as his job description contains the words “Prime Minister.”

It’s notable that all three of these UK attendees, so-called global “elites,” are no strangers to controversy:

Tony Blair was accused of war crimes and the Chilcot Inquiry report subsequently gave a damning assessment of his role in the Iraq War.

David Cameron was entrenched in the Greensill lobbying scandal.

Sir Edward, appointed as top aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2021, quit after only two months in his role amid an ongoing row over lobbying.

Including these former and associated, attached below is the list of the 75 “Head of State” and “Prime Minister” attendees sorted by country.

Davos-2020-Heads-of-States-Attendees

Source: DailyExpose.uk