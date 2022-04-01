Klaus Schwab Warns: 'Global Energy Systems, Food Systems and Supply Chains Will Be Deeply Affected'
Control

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum this week warned of global cyberattacks and worldwide disruptions with food and energy systems.

“History is truly at a turning point,” Klaus Schwab said at the 2022 World Government Summit.

“We do not yet know the full extent and the systemic structural changes which will happen, however, we do know the global energy systems, food systems, and supply chains will be deeply affected,” Schwab said speaking on the economic fallout from Covid-19, dangers of climate change and clashing world governments.

Klaus Schwab said the answer to the global food and energy crisis is to expand government power.

Joe Biden last Thursday held a solo press conference in Brussels, Belgium amid meetings with NATO members.

Biden was asked if he discussed potential food shortages during his huddle with fellow members of NATO.

Joe Biden said there will be “real” food shortages in Europe and in the United States as a result of Putin invading Ukraine.

God help us!

